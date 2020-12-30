Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

PML-N MNAs request NA speaker not to accept resignations

The speaker's office received resignations of Sajjad Awan, Murtaza Abbasi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Two PML-N MNAs called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday and distanced themselves from their resignations forwarded to him.

The speaker's office had received resignations of MNAs Sajjad Awan and Murtaza Javed Abbasi. The two lawmakers earlier described it as a "conspiracy".

They said they had submitted their resignations to the party leadership and did not know how they reached the speaker's office.

Sajjad Awan is the brother of Captain (retired) Safdar Awan, the husband of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. Abbasi has also been the NA deputy speaker in the former PML-N government's tenure.

Maryam recently directed party lawmakers at a rally not to withdraw their resignations. She had also urged the speaker to accept any resignations he received.

But the PML-N lawmakers met Speaker Qaiser and refused to give up their assembly memberships. They said they didn't send their resignations to him and requested not to accept them.

The two lawmakers requested the speaker to have the matter investigated too.

Speaker Qaiser told reporters that the PML-N MNAs called the resignations "fake". Hinting at an audit of the resignations, he said he would speak on the matter Thursday.

Asked if more resignations are forwarded, the NA speaker said he would make a decision as per the rules.

