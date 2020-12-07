Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan’s days are numbered, Maryam tells supporters in Lahore

Says Lahore rally will be held with or without permission

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally would be held in Lahore on December 13 with or without the administration’s permission.

“Yesterday, he (PM Khan) was saying that he won't stop the Lahore rally because he knows that the Lahore rally won't be stopped,” Maryam said, while addressing supporters in Lahore. “If permission is not granted for the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, won't it take place?”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned that the authorities would book the ones providing echo sound systems and chairs for the PDM rally in Lahore.

The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, launched an anti-government campaign in September. It has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan.

The government has opposed mass gatherings because of a spike in the number of coronavirus infections. But it has failed to prevent PDM rallies from happening.

Related: Will book the ones providing logistics for PDM rally: PM

“The rally they are going to hold in Lahore, [we] will not give them permission to hold it,” PM Khan said in an interview with Hum News. “Whoever set up sound system and chairs there, FIRs would be registered against all of them.”

However, the premier said the government would not prevent opposition members from attending the rally. He said the government would not create any hurdles so that they [opposition leaders] might not create a scene or become revolutionaries.

Maryam, however, said the opposition would not be needing chairs for the rally because people would flood the streets of Lahore on December 13.

“The days of Imran Khan are numbered,” she told her supporters. “The final responsibility to send Imran Khan home has been given to my city.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan maryam nawaz PDM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan, PDM, Lahore, rally, PM, PMLN
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.