PM Khan’s days are numbered, Maryam tells supporters in Lahore

PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally would be held in Lahore on December 13 with or without the administration’s permission.

“Yesterday, he (PM Khan) was saying that he won't stop the Lahore rally because he knows that the Lahore rally won't be stopped,” Maryam said, while addressing supporters in Lahore. “If permission is not granted for the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, won't it take place?”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned that the authorities would book the ones providing echo sound systems and chairs for the PDM rally in Lahore.

The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, launched an anti-government campaign in September. It has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan.

The government has opposed mass gatherings because of a spike in the number of coronavirus infections. But it has failed to prevent PDM rallies from happening.

“The rally they are going to hold in Lahore, [we] will not give them permission to hold it,” PM Khan said in an interview with Hum News. “Whoever set up sound system and chairs there, FIRs would be registered against all of them.”

However, the premier said the government would not prevent opposition members from attending the rally. He said the government would not create any hurdles so that they [opposition leaders] might not create a scene or become revolutionaries.

Maryam, however, said the opposition would not be needing chairs for the rally because people would flood the streets of Lahore on December 13.

“The days of Imran Khan are numbered,” she told her supporters. “The final responsibility to send Imran Khan home has been given to my city.”