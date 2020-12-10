PM Khan will be more stronger after Senate elections: minister

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Thursday that resignations of opposition lawmakers would do no harm to either the assemblies or Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan will be more stronger after the Senate elections in March,” the minister said. He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the opposition alliance, announced two days ago that their lawmakers would submit resignations to their party leaders by December 31.

PM Khan has said that he is ready to talk with the opposition, if they agree not to talk about corruption cases against them.

Leaders of opposition parties have declined his offer for talks.

“The people who are saying that negotiation can’t be held with Imran Khan should tell us who do they want to have negotiations with,” Rasheed asked at the press conference.

He said that talks between the opposition and its desired individuals would be “against Nawaz Sharif’s narrative”.

The minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement would not be able to make any gains from street agitation.

“No matter what the circumstances are, the PDM will never be a beneficiary,” he said.