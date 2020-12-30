PM Khan expects media to expose India’s anti-Pakistan propaganda

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the Indian media’s propaganda against Pakistan was aimed at diverting the world’s attention from PM Narendra Modi’s “fascist agenda”.

India is committing human rights violations in Kashmir and its atrocities pose a threat to the whole region, PM Khan said during a meeting at his office in Islamabad.

The premier told the cabinet members and other officials that he expects the Pakistani media to play its role in exposing the real face of Modi’s India.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and PM Khan’s Focal Person for Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid.

We will give people awareness to defeat the Indian propaganda, the prime minister said. The meeting decided that the government will take action against NGOs involved in propaganda against Pakistan.

The NGOs suspected of being involved in propaganda won’t be registered in the country, it said.