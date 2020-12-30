Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan expects media to expose India’s anti-Pakistan propaganda

Says people will be given awareness to defeat Indian propaganda

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM Khan expects media to expose India’s anti-Pakistan propaganda

File photo Courtesy: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the Indian media’s propaganda against Pakistan was aimed at diverting the world’s attention from PM Narendra Modi’s “fascist agenda”.

India is committing human rights violations in Kashmir and its atrocities pose a threat to the whole region, PM Khan said during a meeting at his office in Islamabad.

The premier told the cabinet members and other officials that he expects the Pakistani media to play its role in exposing the real face of Modi’s India.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and PM Khan’s Focal Person for Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid.

We will give people awareness to defeat the Indian propaganda, the prime minister said. The meeting decided that the government will take action against NGOs involved in propaganda against Pakistan.

The NGOs suspected of being involved in propaganda won’t be registered in the country, it said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Indian Media, India, Pakistan, Imran Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
Four army personnel martyred in Gilgit-Baltistan helicopter crash
Four army personnel martyred in Gilgit-Baltistan helicopter crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.