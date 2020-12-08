PM Khan believes some countries might be backing opposition: journalist

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“He didn’t talk about any force but he said 'there could be some countries behind the opposition’s movement',” Bhatti told SAMAA TV. He met the prime minister along with other journalists.

After weakening several Muslim countries, many powers are now eyeing Pakistan and everything is planned, Bhatti quoted PM Khan as saying.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, has been pulling crowds against the government in major cities of Pakistan since October. Its last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

Earlier in the day, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that opposition parties have decided to resign from the national and provincial assemblies and their lawmakers would submit their resignations to their party heads by December 31.

Bhatti, however, quoted PM Khan as saying that he was confident that the opposition’s movement will fail.

“A question was asked why PDM is so confident,” Bhatti said. “So he (PM Khan) replied 'am I not looking confident? I am more confident'.”

The premier said he would hold new elections in the constituencies from where the opposition members would resign, according to Bhatti.

The government wouldn't grant the PDM permission to hold rallies but it would also not stop the opposition parties as they want to create chaos in the country, the premier was quoted as saying.