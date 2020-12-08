Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan believes some countries might be backing opposition: journalist

Says he'll order by-elections if opposition lawmakers resign

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that some countries might be behind the opposition’s movement against his government, journalist Irshad Bhatti said Tuesday.

“He didn’t talk about any force but he said 'there could be some countries behind the opposition’s movement',” Bhatti told SAMAA TV. He met the prime minister along with other journalists.

After weakening several Muslim countries, many powers are now eyeing Pakistan and everything is planned, Bhatti quoted PM Khan as saying.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, has been pulling crowds against the government in major cities of Pakistan since October. Its last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

Related: Opposition parties to resign from assemblies, confirms Fazl

Earlier in the day, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that opposition parties have decided to resign from the national and provincial assemblies and their lawmakers would submit their resignations to their party heads by December 31.

Bhatti, however, quoted PM Khan as saying that he was confident that the opposition’s movement will fail.

“A question was asked why PDM is so confident,” Bhatti said. “So he (PM Khan) replied 'am I not looking confident? I am more confident'.”

The premier said he would hold new elections in the constituencies from where the opposition members would resign, according to Bhatti.

The government wouldn't grant the PDM permission to hold rallies but it would also not stop the opposition parties as they want to create chaos in the country, the premier was quoted as saying.
