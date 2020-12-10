PM Khan asks opposition to postpone rallies for two months

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked on Thursday opposition parties to postpone their rallies for two to three months as these gatherings were spreading coronavirus.

“I am appealing to all, what the opposition parties are doing, I appeal to them that rallies will make no difference to the government but they will endanger the lives of the people,” PM Khan said, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Everyone knows that the number of coronavirus infections is rising in the country, the premier said. He asked opposition parties to delay their rallies so the lives of the people could be saved.

“When you organize jalsas, people come closer and I see people don’t [even] wear masks so you are increasing the chances for the spread of coronavirus,” PM Khan said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, has held multiple anti-government rallies in major Pakistani cities. Its last rally is scheduled to be held in Lahore on December 13.

The government has declined to give them permission to hold rallies but PM Khan says it won’t stop these gatherings either.

In Multan, almost 64% hospital beds were occupied by coronavirus patients, according to PM Khan. They occupied around 40% beds in Peshawar hospitals.

“When people gather, coronavirus spreads rapidly,” the prime minister said, referring to the PDM rallies in the two cities.

‘Time to follow the SOPs’

“In an open environment, there are fewer chances of people contracting coronavirus,” he said. “In winter, people gather around heaters and in closed spaces, so the cases will rise.”

This is the time for the nation to adopt precautionary measures and follow the SOPs, he said.

“If the virus continues to increase at the same rate, our hospitals will be full,” PM Khan warned.