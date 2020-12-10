PM Imran Khan is seeking NRO from Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been seeking an NRO from Nawaz Sharif for the last two days, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Thursday, referring to the premier’s calls for the opposition to postpone its rallies.

She said her party hadn’t formally asked its lawmakers to resign but their resignations were piling up at her home.

“I want to hear the decision of Lahore whether we should continue to sit in the fake assemblies or we resign,” Maryam said, while addressing supporters in Lahore ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally on December 13.

“God willing, it will happen,” she replied to the participants who chanted “resign, resign”.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, will hold its last anti-government rally in Lahore. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the alliance, has already announced that opposition lawmakers have been instructed to submit their resignations to their party leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, remains unmoved by the opposition’s threat. The government will hold by-elections if opposition members resign from assemblies, he recently told journalists in Islamabad.

But the prime minister did ask opposition parties to postpone their rallies for at least two months as these gatherings could result in a spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

On the other hand, Maryam appears to be in no mood of listening to the premier’s appeal.

Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif will wait for you at the Lahore rally on December 13 so we could give this “collapsing government” the last push, she told her supporters in Lahore Thursday.

“They used to say that Nawaz Sharif’s politics has ended,” Maryam recounted, saying that PM Khan had been seeking an NRO from her father for the last two days.

You have stolen jobs and votes of the people, she addressed the prime minister. Nawaz Sharif won’t give you an NRO, she added.