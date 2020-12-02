Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

PM Imran Khan approves new rules for civil servants

They are aimed at improving internal accountability, transparency

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020 to improve internal accountability and transparency within the bureaucracy, a statement from his office said Wednesday.

Under the rules, the tier of Authorized Officer has been removed, leaving only two tiers i.e. the Authority and Inquiry Officer/Committee.

“The two-tier process will resolve the issue of decision of disciplinary proceedings at lower level by awarding minor penalties by the Authorized Officer, without seeking approval of Authority,” the statement said.

Previously, there was no fixed timeline to resolve a case, but the new rules have timelines for for the following steps:

  • 10-14 days for the submission of response to charges (filed against a civil servant)
  • 60 days for completion by Enquiry Committee/ Officer
  • 30 days for the authority to decide the case

Civil servants will be provided opportunity of personal hearing to ensure just decisions in the cases.

“For the first time, plea bargain and voluntary return have been included in the definition of misconduct and such civil servants shall now be proceeded against,” the statement said.

Other rules include clarity in procedural rules and appointment of a single inquiry officer in a case with multiple suspected officers.

In case of PAS/PSP officers posted in provinces, a two-month timeline has been provided to the chief secretary for the submission of a fact-finding report, failing which the Establishment Division may proceed on its own.

