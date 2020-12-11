Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

PIA flight leaves for Islamabad with Pakistanis stranded in Bangkok

Over 50 Pakistanis were stranded there after their visas expired

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PIA flight leaves for Islamabad with Pakistanis stranded in Bangkok

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A Pakistan International Airlines flight left for Islamabad from the Bangkok airport on Friday with over 50 Pakistanis who were stranded in Thailand.

Thai authorities deported these Pakistanis after the expiry of their visas or for overstaying them.

The national flag carrier arranged for the transportation of these compatriots on a short notice, a PIA spokesperson said.

The PIA flight, PK-895, is expected to land in Islamabad at 7:20pm on Friday.

