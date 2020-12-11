PIA flight leaves for Islamabad with Pakistanis stranded in Bangkok

A Pakistan International Airlines flight left for Islamabad from the Bangkok airport on Friday with over 50 Pakistanis who were stranded in Thailand.

Thai authorities deported these Pakistanis after the expiry of their visas or for overstaying them.

The national flag carrier arranged for the transportation of these compatriots on a short notice, a PIA spokesperson said.

The PIA flight, PK-895, is expected to land in Islamabad at 7:20pm on Friday.