PDM denied permission for Lahore rally

The local administration in Lahore has denied the Pakistan Democratic Movement permission to hold a rally in the city.

It said it can’t allow any group to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan because of the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, has announced that it would hold its next rally in Lahore on December 13.

Pakistan is currently going through a second wave of coronavirus infections. To contain its spread, the government has announced new restrictions two weeks ago.

It has banned weddings at closed spaces and closed down educational institutions for almost two months.

Officials claim that political gatherings in the country have been a major cause of the spike in number of virus infections.

The virus has so far claimed 8,091 lives in Pakistan. The total number of cases in the country has crossed the 400,000 mark.