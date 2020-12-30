Pakistani soldier martyred, civilian injured in cross-border Indian firing

A Pakistani soldier was martyred and a civilian injured in indiscriminate Indian firing in Khuiratta sector along the Line of Control, the ISPR said Wednesday.

The martyred soldier was identified as 35-year-old Fazal Elahi, according to the ISPR.

Pakistani soldiers gave a befitting response to Indian border forces, said the army’s media-wing.

An India army drone that had entered 100 meters into the Pakistani territory was also shot down by the Pakistan Army.

This year alone, Pakistan has shot down 16 Indian spy drones.