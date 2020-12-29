Pakistan Steel Mills workers’ union urges PM for its restoration

The Insaf Workers’ Union of the Pakistan Steel Mills has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan for the restoration of the state-run enterprise.

The union wrote a letter to the prime minister and reminded him of the promise to restore the PSM.

The restoration of the mills would save several billion dollars and create job opportunities, it said. PM Khan was also urged to order implementation of the PSM stake-holders group’s recommendations.

The workers’ union described the dismissal of over 4,000 PSM employees as a “violation of the court orders”.

It said the mills in its present state was causing Rs5 million loss an hour. The employees or the masses were not responsible for these losses but the Ministry of Industries and Production was, it added.

The PSM has long been suffering huge financial losses. In June, the government’s Economic Coordination Committee approved firing all PSM employees.

In November, the government sacked over 4,500 employees as part of a cost-reduction exercise. These employees have since been staging demonstrations seeking their restoration.