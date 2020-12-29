Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan Steel Mills workers’ union urges PM for its restoration

Reminds him of his promises

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Pakistan Steel Mills workers’ union urges PM for its restoration

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Insaf Workers’ Union of the Pakistan Steel Mills has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan for the restoration of the state-run enterprise.

The union wrote a letter to the prime minister and reminded him of the promise to restore the PSM.

The restoration of the mills would save several billion dollars and create job opportunities, it said. PM Khan was also urged to order implementation of the PSM stake-holders group’s recommendations.

The workers’ union described the dismissal of over 4,000 PSM employees as a “violation of the court orders”.

It said the mills in its present state was causing Rs5 million loss an hour. The employees or the masses were not responsible for these losses but the Ministry of Industries and Production was, it added.

The PSM has long been suffering huge financial losses. In June, the government’s Economic Coordination Committee approved firing all PSM employees.

In November, the government sacked over 4,500 employees as part of a cost-reduction exercise. These employees have since been staging demonstrations seeking their restoration.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Pakistan Steel Mills
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan Steel Mills, Imran Khan, prime minister, workers union, restoration
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.