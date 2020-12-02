Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan parliament to go paper-free in next few months

The Senate and National Assembly buildings are being digitised

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan parliament to go paper-free in next few months

File photo: AFP

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has said that the Parliament is being digitised and will be paper-free in the next few months.

NITB Project Management DG Faisal Ratiyal told SAMAA TV that papers and files would no longer be in use at the parliament and it would be the start of a new virtual era.

He said the NITB has been tasked with the automation of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, National Assembly and the Senate.

Tablets will be installed in both the Houses which will show all proceedings, according to the official. All queries, responses, tabling of bills and their approval will be digitally centralised.

The automation will start from the entrance to the Parliament House, he said.

Lawmakers will be identified through an iris recognition system, Ratiyal said. They will be able to remotely attend the session from anywhere, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pakistan [parliament pakistan digitization
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, parliament, National Assembly, Senate,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.