Pakistan parliament to go paper-free in next few months

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has said that the Parliament is being digitised and will be paper-free in the next few months.

NITB Project Management DG Faisal Ratiyal told SAMAA TV that papers and files would no longer be in use at the parliament and it would be the start of a new virtual era.

He said the NITB has been tasked with the automation of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, National Assembly and the Senate.

Tablets will be installed in both the Houses which will show all proceedings, according to the official. All queries, responses, tabling of bills and their approval will be digitally centralised.

The automation will start from the entrance to the Parliament House, he said.

Lawmakers will be identified through an iris recognition system, Ratiyal said. They will be able to remotely attend the session from anywhere, he added.