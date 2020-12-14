Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan opposition alliance gives govt until Jan 31 to resign

Warns of march on Islamabad if govt fails to comply

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Pakistan opposition alliance gives govt until Jan 31 to resign

Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has given the government until January 31 to dissolve the assemblies. It has warned of a march on Islamabad in case the government doesn’t quit by then.

“The government must resign by January 31,” PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said at a press briefing in Lahore. He was flanked by PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“If it (the government) doesn’t resign then a [PDM] leaders’ meeting on February 1 would announce its long march to Islamabad,” Fazl said.

He said that lawmakers affiliated with the opposition alliance would hand their resignations to their respective party leaders by December 31.

The PDM president appealed to the workers of opposition parties to start preparing for the march beforehand.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, was formed in September this year to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

It has since held several rallies in major Pakistani cities, including Gujranwala, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Lahore.

Besides the march on Islamabad, the alliance has threatened resignations en masse from the legislative assemblies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, appears to be unmoved by the opposition’s threat.

The government will hold by-elections if opposition members resign from the assemblies, he says.

Maryam asks news channels to stop doing ‘propaganda’

Maryam rebutted media reports about her lashing out at party members for failing to put on an impressive show at the PDM’s Lahore rally on Sunday.

“Something that doesn’t even exist, a few channels ran that fake thing,” she said. “I am not naming those channels for now, I am giving them time to stop doing this kind of propaganda.”

Maryam said she hailed the PML-N Lahore leadership on record for their efforts for a successful rally in the city.

The PML-N leader, however, admitted that she did complain that the venue of Lahore rally was not spacious enough to accommodate everyone.

“People had to stand on the bridge outside and listen to the address, while roads had been jammed,” she said. “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sahib arrived an hour late because he could not find a way to reach the venue.”

Maryam said she had not witnessed such passionate crowd in her lifetime.

Time for dialogue is over, says Bilawal

Bilawal said that all PDM parties were united and they would make collective decisions.

“The time for a dialogue is over,” he said. “Now is the time to march and take Imran’s resignation.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari government maryam nawaz maulana fazlur rehman opposition Pakistan pakistan democratic movement PDM PM Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ABAD, Karachi, Pakistan, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, housing societies, housing projects, housing schemes, PM Imran Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.