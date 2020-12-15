Pakistan govt to hold Senate election through show of hands

The federal government has decided to hold the Senate election through the show of hands.

The decision was made at a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday.

The government would seek an opinion from the Supreme Court by filing a constitutional reference under Article 186, the meeting decided.

The article on advisory jurisdiction states:

If, at any time, the President considers that it is desirable to obtain the opinion of the Supreme Court on any question of law which he considers of public importance, he may refer the question to the Supreme Court for consideration.

The Supreme Court shall consider a question so referred and report its opinion on the question to the President.

The election in the upper house could be held in the light of the court order without a constitutional amendment.

Elections in the upper house of Pakistan parliament have so far been held through a secret ballot. Almost every major political party has levelled allegations of horse trading every time the polls were held.

The election of Sadiq Sanjrani as the Senate chairman was marred by similar allegations in March 2018.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party have repeatedly called for holding the Senate election through the show of hands in order put an end to horse-trading.

The cabinet also decided to hold the Senate election in February 2021, instead of March.

During the meeting, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan presented various recommendations before the cabinet.

Babar Awan, the PM’s aide on parliamentary affairs, also briefed the participants on the constitutional and political aspects of the new procedure.