Pakistan govt tells provinces to act against political, religious militias

The federal government has asked the provinces to act against “militias” of various political and religious organisations.

“It has been observed even by security sources that certain political and religious organizations have established their militias which have even resorted to wearing uniforms/ranks like formal Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies,” read the Interior Ministry’s letter to provincial governments.

“They depict themselves as military organizations, which is a gross violation of Article 256 of the Constitution and point 3 of the National Action Plan.”

The interior ministry didn’t name any organisation.

Ansar-ul-Islam, a subsidiary organisation of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl that wears yellow uniforms, was banned by the Interior Ministry in October 2019. But the JUI-F refused to accept the ban and said it was a volunteer force registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In its letter, the ministry told the provinces that the presence of these militias within political and religious groups could further “aggravate the complex security situation”.

“The issue also has a negative impact with regard to the national/international image of the country,” it said. “Such organizations are setting a wrong precedent for other political/religious parties who may resort to similar practices further compounding the law and order situation.”

The ministry said it was ready to assist the provinces in their action against such militias.