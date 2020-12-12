Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Pakistan govt announces public holidays for 2021

Optional, bank holidays announced too

Posted: Dec 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan govt announces public holidays for 2021

Photo: ONLINE

The federal government has announced public holidays in Pakistan for the year 2021.

There will be 14 public holidays in 2021, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

These public holidays are as follows:

  • Kashmir Day, February 5
  • Pakistan Day, March 23
  • Labour Day, May 1
  • Eidul Fitr, May 14 to May 16
  • Eidul Azha, July 21 to July 23
  • Independence Day, August 14
  • Ashura, August 18 and 19
  • Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW), October 19
  • Quaid-e-Azam Day, December 25

There will be three bank holidays on January 1, April 14 (corresponding to the first of Ramazan) and July 1.

The ministry said the holidays in case of Muslim festivals have been announced the anticipated dates and are subject to the appearance of moon.

Below is the list of optional holidays as well:

