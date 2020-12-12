Pakistan govt announces public holidays for 2021

The federal government has announced public holidays in Pakistan for the year 2021.

There will be 14 public holidays in 2021, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

These public holidays are as follows:

Kashmir Day, February 5

Pakistan Day, March 23

Labour Day, May 1

Eidul Fitr, May 14 to May 16

Eidul Azha, July 21 to July 23

Independence Day, August 14

Ashura, August 18 and 19

Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW), October 19

Quaid-e-Azam Day, December 25

There will be three bank holidays on January 1, April 14 (corresponding to the first of Ramazan) and July 1.

The ministry said the holidays in case of Muslim festivals have been announced the anticipated dates and are subject to the appearance of moon.

Below is the list of optional holidays as well: