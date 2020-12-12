Pakistan govt announces public holidays for 2021

Optional, bank holidays announced too
The federal government has announced public holidays in Pakistan for the year 2021.
There will be 14 public holidays in 2021, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.
These public holidays are as follows:
There will be three bank holidays on January 1, April 14 (corresponding to the first of Ramazan) and July 1.
The ministry said the holidays in case of Muslim festivals have been announced the anticipated dates and are subject to the appearance of moon.
Below is the list of optional holidays as well: