Pakistan extends ban on flights from UK

Pakistan has extended its ban on flights from the United Kingdom until January 4, 2021, its Civil Aviation Authority said Monday.

Islamabad last week banned flights from the UK until December 29 after a new strain of coronavirus emerged there.

The restriction is applicable to all direct and indirect flights from the UK. It will also apply to all persons travelling from the UK who have been there for 10 days.

Pakistani passport holders who travelled to the UK on visit or temporary visas will be allowed to return if they fulfill the following conditions:

They have a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours prior to the flight

Passengers will be required to stay at the airport or in a government facility until a PCR test on arrival in Pakistan

Mandatory home quarantine for seven days

Pakistan has so far reported 473,309 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of them, 423,892 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 9,929 lives in the country.