Pakistan Customs seizes contraband items worth Rs80m near Quetta

The Pakistan Customs seized on Saturday smuggled goods worth around Rs80 million near Quetta, a customs spokesperson said.

Customs officials and Frontier Corps personnel conducted a raid near Lakpass checkpost.

They seized six tankers containing 200,000 litres smuggled diesel, three non-custom paid vehicles and a large consignment of betel nuts.

The spokesperson said that these goods were being smuggled into other parts of the country.

There was no confirmation of any arrest during the raid.