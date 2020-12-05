Pakistan Customs seizes contraband items worth Rs80m near Quetta

They were being smuggled into other parts of the country
The Pakistan Customs seized on Saturday smuggled goods worth around Rs80 million near Quetta, a customs spokesperson said.
Customs officials and Frontier Corps personnel conducted a raid near Lakpass checkpost.
They seized six tankers containing 200,000 litres smuggled diesel, three non-custom paid vehicles and a large consignment of betel nuts.
The spokesperson said that these goods were being smuggled into other parts of the country.
There was no confirmation of any arrest during the raid.