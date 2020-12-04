No decision yet on lawmakers’ resignations: PML-N’s Zubair

Muhammad Zubair, the spokesperson for PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, has said the party has not yet made a decision regarding collective resignations from assemblies.

Such a decision can be made after consultation with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said while speaking to Geo News Friday.

There was speculation that the PML-N would announce resignations from the Punjab Assembly at the PDM rally in Lahore on December 13. The PDM, which comprises 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

Zubair said the opposition leaders will meet for consultation on December 8 and announce their final decision on December 13.

The first PDM rally was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18, and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fourth rally was in Peshawar on November 22 and fifth in Multan on November 30. Its last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

Opposition parties say that there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just members of the opposition.

Opposition leaders have also challenged the country’s powerful establishment at the rallies, accusing it of bringing the PTI into power through systematic rigging of polls.