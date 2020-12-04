Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
New Islamabad mayor to be elected on December 28

Candidates can file nomination papers until Dec 11

Posted: Dec 4, 2020
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

The election for the vacant seat of Islamabad mayor will be held on December 28, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers until December 11, the ECP said. The scrutiny of papers would take place on December 16 while the final date to withdraw nomination papers is December 21.

Sheikh Anser Aziz was elected the first mayor of Islamabad in 2016. He resigned from the post in October, claiming the federal government was curtailing the mayor’s powers.

Aziz was unable to initiate any notable public projects during the tenure of former Nawaz Sharif-led government.

