Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Opposition parties to resign from assemblies, confirms Fazl

Lawmakers will submit resignations to party heads by Dec 31

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Opposition parties to resign from assemblies, confirms Fazl

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has decided to resign en masse from the National Assembly of Pakistan, its head Maulana Fazlur Rehman confirmed Tuesday.

The decision was made at a PDM meeting in Islamabad. The PDM is an alliance of 11 opposition parties which was formed in September this year to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The alliance has held several rallies in major Pakistani cities, including Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta. It’ll hold its next and final rally in Lahore on December 13.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif suggested at the PDM meeting that opposition lawmakers submit their resignations to Fazl, PDM sources told SAMAA TV. All parties agreed with Nawaz.

Fazl told reporters after the meeting that opposition lawmakers would submit their resignations to their party leaders by December 31.

Opposition parties would not withdraw their resignations like the PTI did in 2014, he added.

In the second phase, provincial lawmakers would resign from the Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the sources said. The decision to resign from the Sindh Assembly would be taken after resignations from other assemblies are accepted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, remains unmoved from the oppositions’ threat to resign from the assemblies.

The government would hold new elections if the opposition lawmakers resigned, he told senior journalists a few weeks ago.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawaz Sharif PDM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PDM resignations, PDM, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.