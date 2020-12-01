Multan: Over 50 PDM workers booked for violating coronavirus SOPs

Police in Multan have registered an FIR against over 50 people for making provocative speeches and violating coronavirus SOPs at the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally.

At least 22 workers of the PML-N, 16 workers of the PPP and 14 members of the JUI-F were nominated in the FIR. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s sons Abdul Qadir, Musa and Ali Haider were also among the ones nominated.

PML-N MNA Abdul Rehman Kanjo and District President Bilal Butt were also named in the FIR.

The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, held an anti-government rally in Multan on Monday.

The administration tried to prevent the gathering but workers of the opposition parties removed all barriers and reached the venue.