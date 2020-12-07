Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Mufti Zar Wali Khan passes away in Karachi

His funeral prayers will be held Tuesday afternoon

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mufti Zar Wali Khan passes away in Karachi

Picture: YouTube

Renowned cleric Mufti Zar Wali Khan passed away in Karachi on Monday. He was aged 67.

The cleric had been under treatment at the Indus hospital. His funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Arabia Ahsan-ul-Uloom on Tuesday after Zuhr prayers. He was also the head of the seminary.

The cause of his death has yet to be known. He had been under treatment for the past three months.

Mufti Khan was born in Swabi in 1953. He formed Jamia Arabia Ahsan-ul-Uloom in Karachi in 1978.

He was one of the disciples of Maulana Yousaf Binori and Abdullah Kakakhail.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mufti Zar Wali Khan, Pakistan, Karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.