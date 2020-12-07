Mufti Zar Wali Khan passes away in Karachi

Renowned cleric Mufti Zar Wali Khan passed away in Karachi on Monday. He was aged 67.



The cleric had been under treatment at the Indus hospital. His funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Arabia Ahsan-ul-Uloom on Tuesday after Zuhr prayers. He was also the head of the seminary.

The cause of his death has yet to be known. He had been under treatment for the past three months.

Mufti Khan was born in Swabi in 1953. He formed Jamia Arabia Ahsan-ul-Uloom in Karachi in 1978.

He was one of the disciples of Maulana Yousaf Binori and Abdullah Kakakhail.