Mufti Muneeb removed as chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad replaces him

Posted: Dec 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
File photo

The federal government has removed Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman as the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Mufti Muneeb has been replaced by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Azad was until now the Khateeb of Lahore’s famous Badshahi Mosque.

The development comes as part of a major reshuffle in the 19-member committee. Representatives of the Suparco, Science and Technology Ministry and the Met Office have been inducted in the committee too.

Rehman has headed the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for a long time. The committee has had the final word regarding announcement of the start or end of Islamic months, which specifies dates for major festivals such as Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha.

However, it has often stirred controversy over the announcement of moon sighting.

The Rehman-led committee had been at loggerheads with Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry over the issue. The minister had repeatedly called for the dissolution of the committee.

In May, he even announced that his ministry would make an Islamic calendar with Eid, Ramazan and Muharram dates pre-decided.

