MQM-P, PPP join hands to oppose 2017 census results

The PPP and MQM-P demanded on Wednesday that a census be conducted in Sindh again as the province’s population in the 2017 exercise was not documented correctly.

The federation is depriving Karachi and Sindh of its rights because the provinces are given resources and representation in the assemblies based on their population, MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari told reporters in Karachi. He was flanked by PPP leader Taj Haider.

Sabzwari said the MQM-P wanted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to raise the issue in the Council of Common Interests. The results of the 2017 census would remain suspicious until the population of the province was correctly counted, he added.

On December 22, the federal cabinet approved the results of the 2017 census three years after it was conducted. The MQM-P, a coalition partner of the ruling PTI in the centre, rejected the census results.

Haider said his party agrees with MQM-P’s demand to conduct the census in Sindh again. The people who had come to Sindh from other parts of the country were not counted as part of the province, he added.

‘Federal cabinet can’t approve census results’

The PPP maintains that the federal cabinet has no authority to either approve or reject the census results because the subject of census falls under the domain of the CCI. In a meeting on December 24, the Sindh cabinet decided to take up the issue with the federal government.

The meeting was told that the Sindh government had already tabled its reservations in the CCI.

The Jamaat-e-Islami has also asked the Sindh government to address the grievances of the people of Karachi over the census.