Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

MQM-P, PPP join hands to oppose 2017 census results

Sindh CM asked to raise the issue in CCI

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
MQM-P, PPP join hands to oppose 2017 census results

File photo: Online

The PPP and MQM-P demanded on Wednesday that a census be conducted in Sindh again as the province’s population in the 2017 exercise was not documented correctly.

The federation is depriving Karachi and Sindh of its rights because the provinces are given resources and representation in the assemblies based on their population, MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari told reporters in Karachi. He was flanked by PPP leader Taj Haider.

Sabzwari said the MQM-P wanted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to raise the issue in the Council of Common Interests. The results of the 2017 census would remain suspicious until the population of the province was correctly counted, he added.

On December 22, the federal cabinet approved the results of the 2017 census three years after it was conducted. The MQM-P, a coalition partner of the ruling PTI in the centre, rejected the census results.

Haider said his party agrees with MQM-P’s demand to conduct the census in Sindh again. The people who had come to Sindh from other parts of the country were not counted as part of the province, he added.

‘Federal cabinet can’t approve census results’

The PPP maintains that the federal cabinet has no authority to either approve or reject the census results because the subject of census falls under the domain of the CCI. In a meeting on December 24, the Sindh cabinet decided to take up the issue with the federal government.

The meeting was told that the Sindh government had already tabled its reservations in the CCI.

The Jamaat-e-Islami has also asked the Sindh government to address the grievances of the people of Karachi over the census.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, Karachi, Census, Imran Khan, PTI
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
Four army personnel martyred in Gilgit-Baltistan helicopter crash
Four army personnel martyred in Gilgit-Baltistan helicopter crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.