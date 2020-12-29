Minister justifies action over Kifayatullah’s ‘extremely shameful’ anti-army remarks

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah made “extremely shameful” remarks on a TV show which were tantamount to “pleasing” the enemy.

The minister said that anti-army statements of opposition members were being run as breaking news by the Indian media.

“Their remarks are being run as breaking news on Indian TV channels,” he said at a press conference in Islamabad. “Willingly or unwillingly, you are becoming a tool of the enemy.”

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet approved registration of a treason case against Mufti Kifayatullah under Article 6 of the constitution over his anti-army statement.

Officials of the interior ministry told the cabinet that the ministry had decided to file a case against the JUI-F leader in Lahore.

Shibli told reporters that several paramilitary soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan just two days ago but the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders didn’t even say a single word about them at the Larkana rally.

“Pakistan’s army is not a foreign army, it is our own army,” he said, adding that cases would be registered against the ones disrespecting the national institution.