Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself is selected: Mohammad Khan Sherani

The Pakistan Democratic Movement was formed for the sake of personal interests and it would end whenever these goals were achieved, Sherani told SAMAA TV.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman is selected himself, yet he calls Imran Khan selected," he said. "Imran Khan will complete his five-year term and the next five years will also be his."

The cleric said the JUI-F was not owned by any individual and whoever considers the party their property was wrong. "Hafiz Hussain Ahmed is one of our own and old JUI-F workers would open offices in every district."

He accused Fazl and other nationalist parties of "fighting the war of the United States". In another shocking claim, Sherani said that coronavirus was not an infectious disease but the "rehearsal of a new world order".

The cleric believes that the establishment has always had its role in elections in the country and it will continue to have it.

"Neither the elections were held without the establishment, nor would they ever," he said. "Political parties provide the list of their candidates to the establishment."