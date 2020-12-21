Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself is selected: Mohammad Khan Sherani

Disgruntled JUI-F leader says PM Khan will have another term

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Disgruntled JUI-F leader Mohammad Khan Sherani says party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself is "selected".

The Pakistan Democratic Movement was formed for the sake of personal interests and it would end whenever these goals were achieved, Sherani told SAMAA TV.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman is selected himself, yet he calls Imran Khan selected," he said. "Imran Khan will complete his five-year term and the next five years will also be his."

The cleric said the JUI-F was not owned by any individual and whoever considers the party their property was wrong. "Hafiz Hussain Ahmed is one of our own and old JUI-F workers would open offices in every district."

He accused Fazl and other nationalist parties of "fighting the war of the United States". In another shocking claim, Sherani said that coronavirus was not an infectious disease but the "rehearsal of a new world order".

The cleric believes that the establishment has always had its role in elections in the country and it will continue to have it.

"Neither the elections were held without the establishment, nor would they ever," he said. "Political parties provide the list of their candidates to the establishment."

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan maulana fazlur rehman Mohammad Khan Sherani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mohammad Khan Sherani, Imran Khan, selected, JUI-F, government, establishment
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
Anger in army over Nawaz, Gen Bajwa being patient: PM
Anger in army over Nawaz, Gen Bajwa being patient: PM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.