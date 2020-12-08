Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Maryam taking politics towards confrontation: Aitzaz Ahsan

Advises the PDM to postpone its Lahore rally

Posted: Dec 8, 2020
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is taking politics towards confrontation.

Aitzaz, however, said that Maryam’s plan doesn’t appear to be succeeding. He was speaking to SAMAA TV Tuesday.

The PPP leader advised the Pakistan Democratic Movement to postpone its rally in Lahore on December 13.

“Governments are not toppled through rallies and processions,” he said. “The third force topples them.”

Aitzaz opposed the opposition’s move to resign en masse too. “How can the PML-N alone decide this,” he questioned.

Opposition parties should be aware that Nawaz Sharif’s narrative does not serve PDM’s interests, the PPP leader said.

The Nawaz-league has now confronted the third force too, he said, adding that the party which favours collective resignations should submit them.

In my opinion, he said, the PPP should not go to this extent.

