Maryam among 43 booked for violating coronavirus SOPs in Lahore

The Lahore police registered on Tuesday a case against 43 people, including PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, for violating coronavirus restrictions in her rallies in the city a day earlier.

The PML-N leaders didn’t only violate the coronavirus SOPs but also blocked roads for traffic, the FIR read. Marriyum Aurangzeb and Talal Chaudhry were also nominated in the FIR.

On Monday, the PML-N vice-president visited several constituencies in Lahore to mobilise the masses for the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s last and final rally in the city on December 13.

Opposition parties have decided to resign from the national and provincial assemblies and their lawmakers would submit their resignations to their party heads by December 31.

Opposition leaders will meet on Wednesday to finalise the schedule for shutter-down strikes and demostrations across the country.