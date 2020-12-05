Saturday, December 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Pakistan

Man arrested over brutal torture of child maid in Faisalabad

A video of the ordeal went viral on social media

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Man arrested over brutal torture of child maid in Faisalabad

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Faisalabad police arrested on Saturday a man in connection with the brutal torture of a child maid.

The maid employed at a house on Canal Road was beaten by members of a neighbouring family. They took turns to slap the child, before dragging her by her hair.

The ordeal was recorded by CCTV cameras of another house in the neighbourhood. The video which was uploaded on social media has since gone viral.

The employers of the maid attempted to sweep the matter under the rug by sending the child back to her family.

Members of the family that tortured the girl alleged that she thrashed their children and turned them away when they went to see peacocks at her employer’s house.

Authorities sprang into action after people expressed their anger over the incident on social media.

The Child Protection Bureau submitted a complaint to the Madina Town police station, while the Punjab inspector general ordered the arrest of culprits.

The police have registered a case against the maid’s employers and their neighbours. They have arrested Rana Muneer, the head of the family that tortured the maid.

Faisalabad
 
