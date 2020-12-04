Major Pakistan cities to have separate, province-like governments: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that citizens through their complaints and suggestions on the government’s citizen portal have made it clear that they want powerful local governments in major cities.

Big cities like Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar will have separate, province-like governments, PM Khan said, while addressing an event marking two years of the citizen portal.

Those governments will be responsible for resolving water, electricity problems and collection of garbage, according to the premier. The issues of the cities will be resolved by the city governments.

“In the past two years, three million people used the citizen portal,” he said. “I would want more people to use it.”

Overseas Pakistanis had been facing many difficulties and conveyed their concerns to the government through the portal, according to the prime minister.

People often complain of corruption in districts of Punjab and Sindh, he said. PM Khan said he wanted them to file complaints against corrupt officials and it would be the government’s responsibility to hold them accountable.

The government would not transfer them but sack them if they were found involved in corrupt practices, he said.