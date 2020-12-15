Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz appointed NDMA chairman

His appointment was okayed by the federal cabinet

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz appointed NDMA chairman

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The federal cabinet appointed on Tuesday Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz the chairman of National Disaster Management Authority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over the cabinet meeting in Islamabad. It discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Lt Gen Nawaz will replace Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, who took charge as the NDMA chairman in May 2019.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of members of the Public Private Partnership Authority board and reorganisation of the EOBI board of trustees.

Pakistan would appoint community welfare attaches in it missions abroad, the meeting decided.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ndma Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ABAD, Karachi, Pakistan, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, housing societies, housing projects, housing schemes, PM Imran Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.