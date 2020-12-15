Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz appointed NDMA chairman

The federal cabinet appointed on Tuesday Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz the chairman of National Disaster Management Authority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over the cabinet meeting in Islamabad. It discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Lt Gen Nawaz will replace Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, who took charge as the NDMA chairman in May 2019.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of members of the Public Private Partnership Authority board and reorganisation of the EOBI board of trustees.

Pakistan would appoint community welfare attaches in it missions abroad, the meeting decided.