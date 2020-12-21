Lives of Fazl, other politicians under threat: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Monday that lives of a few politicians, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s, were under threat.

The minister was speaking to the media outside the National Counter Terrorism Authority headquarters in Islamabad.

Rasheed said that lives of 20 high-profile individuals were in danger. They included around half a dozen political figures, he added.

The minister urged the opposition to refrain from holding rallies in view of the second wave of coronavirus infections.

Fazl was calling the same assembly illegitimate in which he once stood as the presidential candidate, he noted.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been keeping Nawaz Sharif at the forefront,” Rasheed said. “He (Fazl) has no political future.”

He was confident that a solution to all issues could only be found in assemblies.