Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lives of Fazl, other politicians under threat: Sheikh Rasheed

Urges opposition to refrain from holding rallies

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lives of Fazl, other politicians under threat: Sheikh Rasheed

Photo: SAMAA TV

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Monday that lives of a few politicians, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s, were under threat.

The minister was speaking to the media outside the National Counter Terrorism Authority headquarters in Islamabad.

Rasheed said that lives of 20 high-profile individuals were in danger. They included around half a dozen political figures, he added.

The minister urged the opposition to refrain from holding rallies in view of the second wave of coronavirus infections.

Fazl was calling the same assembly illegitimate in which he once stood as the presidential candidate, he noted.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been keeping Nawaz Sharif at the forefront,” Rasheed said. “He (Fazl) has no political future.”

He was confident that a solution to all issues could only be found in assemblies.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maulana fazlur rehman sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sheikh Rasheed, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Fazl, opposition, threat,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.