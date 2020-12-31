Lahore man shoots sales manager dead for demanding cellphone’s installment

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The suspect shot the manager dead after he demanded monthly installment for the purchase of a mobile phone.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the customer, Farman, reaching for his firearm and shooting 25-year-old Faisal. The staff ran to safety after shots were fired.

However, a Dolphin Force patrol immediately reached the spot and arrested the culprit.

The deceased's family said that his wedding was due in February.

A murder case has been registered against the suspect at the Shalimar police station.