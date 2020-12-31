Lahore man shoots sales manager dead for demanding cellphone’s installment

A man shot dead a sales manager at an electronics shop in Lahore on Thursday, the police said.The suspect shot the manager dead after he demanded monthly installment for the purchase of a mobile phone.The CCTV footage of the incident shows the customer, Farman, reaching for his firearm and shooting 25-year-old Faisal. The staff ran to safety after shots were fired.However, a Dolphin Force patrol immediately reached the spot and arrested the culprit.The deceased's family said that his wedding was due in February.A murder case has been registered against the suspect at the Shalimar police station.