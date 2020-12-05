KMC removes signboards, encroachments in three Karachi districts

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation removed on Saturday signboards and other encroachments during anti-encroachment operations in three Karachi districts.

Officials of the KMC anti-encroachment department removed signboards from the National College, Sialkot and Bahadurabad roundabouts and around the Cocan Ground in District East.

Soft encroachments in Mehmoodabad area were also removed during the operation.

In Malir district, a KMC anti-encroachment team removed signboards from the Younus roundabout.

In South District, an operation was conducted around the Civil Hospital and Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation. KMC officials confiscated soft encroachments from the sites.

Senior KMC Director Bashir Siddiqui said the operations would continue without any break in all six districts.