KMC reactivates its field force to repair potholed Karachi roads

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has reactivated its field force for the inspection and repair of potholed Karachi roads, a senior KMC official said Monday.

The field force had been non-operational for the last 12 years, KMC Works & Services Director General Shabi-Ul-Hasnain told SAMAA Digital.

Its core job is to visit all thoroughfares of the city along with road material and fill potholes where needed, he said.

The KMC has recently completed the repair, maintenance and patch work of several thoroughfares in the city, according to Hasnain.

The repair of Shahra-e-Pakistan from Sohrab Goth to Karimabad and S M Taufeeq Road from Liaquatabad Dakhana to Teen Hatti has been completed.

KMC officials finished the patch work of the underpass between Liaquatabad No. 10 and Nazimabad, besides the repair of Allama Shabbir Ahmed Usmani Road from Maskan Chowrangi to Gulshan Chowrangi.

A section of the University Road from NED University to NIPA has been repaired, while expansion joints of the Liaquatabad Flyover and Gharibabad Bridge have been replaced too.

The repair work on Shahra-e-Ibne Sina from Essa Nagri to Habib Bank roundabout in SITE has been completed up to 70% and on Olympian Islahuddin Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 6 over 50%, Hasnain said.

The KMC Works & Services DG said that all ongoing maintenance works will be completed shortly.

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani has asked the Works & Services Department to continue repair and maintenance of all roads.