KCR track renovation suspends illegal water supply to Karachi’s SITE

The renovation of Karachi Circular Railway track has resulted in the suspension of water supply to industries in Karachi’s Sindh Industrial Trading Estate area.

The KCR was inaugurated last month but it is still not operating throughout the city as the rail tracks along its route are in desperate need of repair or even replacement.

One such track running through the SITE area was in dire need of repair. The illegal water lines in the area were broken because of the KCR track renovation.

Local mafia had laid these lines to supply water to industries by illegally extracting it from under the ground.

The SITE Association also held a demonstration against the suspension of water supply to the area on September 28.