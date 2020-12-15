Kashmore police foil attempt to kidnap folk singer Khushboo Laghari

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Laghari was recently contacted and asked to perform at a function in Kashmore, according to the police. The singer lives in Hyderabad.

The bandits based in the riverine area of Kashmore wanted to kidnap her for ransom. But the police were already tapping the cell phones used by the outlaws in the Katcha area.

They traced one of the calls to Laghari's father, according to Kashmore SSP Amjad Shaikh. The police informed the singer that calling her to perform at the event was actually a trap.

Laghari confirmed to SAMAA TV that someone spoke to her father regarding the Kashmore event. But SSP Shaikh informed them that the call was made by one of the bandits, she added.

The singer said they had not made any commitment for the event. She said they were thankful to the police who timely saved them from getting into trouble.