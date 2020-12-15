Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Kashmore police foil attempt to kidnap folk singer Khushboo Laghari

Bandits contacted her on the pretext of a performance

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The police in Kashmore have foiled an attempt to kidnap folk singer Khushboo Laghari.

Laghari was recently contacted and asked to perform at a function in Kashmore, according to the police. The singer lives in Hyderabad.

The bandits based in the riverine area of Kashmore wanted to kidnap her for ransom. But the police were already tapping the cell phones used by the outlaws in the Katcha area.

They traced one of the calls to Laghari's father, according to Kashmore SSP Amjad Shaikh. The police informed the singer that calling her to perform at the event was actually a trap.

Laghari confirmed to SAMAA TV that someone spoke to her father regarding the Kashmore event. But SSP Shaikh informed them that the call was made by one of the bandits, she added.

The singer said they had not made any commitment for the event. She said they were thankful to the police who timely saved them from getting into trouble.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kashmore Police Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ABAD, Karachi, Pakistan, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, housing societies, housing projects, housing schemes, PM Imran Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.