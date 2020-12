250 people died in accidents in first half of 2020

At least 250 people were killed in road accidents in Karachi in the first six months of 2020, according to the Sindh police’s Accidents Analysis and Research Center.

Of them, fifty people were killed while crossing the roads. The police have identified 22 “black spots” in the city where most of the roads accidents occur.

