Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

If Imran can criticise establishment so can we: PML-N’s Latif

Questions what is wrong in opposition’s demands

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif has responded to the criticism of opposition over its statements against the establishment by reminding the PTI that Prime Minister Imran Khan had done the same before coming into power.

“How is criticism by Imran Khan legitimate but when we do it, we are [labelled] pro-India,” he asked in response to information minister Shibli Faraz, who criticised certain demands of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

They both appeared on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live Monday night.

Latif said that Imran Khan had accused the establishment [of interfering in politics] in his rallies too. What was wrong in the opposition demanding the institutions do not interfere in each other’s matters, he asked.

Faraz said the prime minister has offered the opposition a democratic way to have their demands heard, which is to take them up in the parliament.

He said the PDM's Lahore show was quite weak and the people

of the city had rejected the opposition alliance.

The opposition was a fighting for personal gains, the

minister maintained.

