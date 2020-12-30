Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Historic Hindu temple burnt down in KP’s Karak

Residents allege it was being expanded illegally

Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Historic Hindu temple burnt down in KP’s Karak

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A historic Hindu temple was burnt down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district on Wednesday, residents and the police said.

The Krishna Dwara Mandir is situated in Karak’s Teri union council. It came under attack by hundreds of residents who set fire to the building.

The miscreants surrounded and vandalised the temple for hours but the police were missing from the scene.

The temple was first attacked and demolished in 1997. The Hindus and the Muslims signed an agreement on December 22 agreeing that the renovation of the temple would not exceed the specified area.

Advocate Rohit Kumar, a representative of the Hindu community, said the residents violated the agreement by vandalising the temple.

But Muslim residents of the area claimed that the Hindu community was illegally expanding the temple building. They said the police were informed about it too.

Residents said the police’s failure to intervene angered the masses who later vandalised the temple.

A large contingent of police reached the site after several hours and brought the situation under control.

