Has Shehbaz acknowledged Maryam as his leader?

On the last day of his parole, Shehbaz and Hamza told Maryam in front of party leaders that people take to streets on her call.

"This is why we too are with you," Shehbaz were quoted as saying. "Tell us, how we can help you."

Maryam replied that she would continue to seek his guidance as the party’s vice-president. On Sunday, she also spoke of her meeting with Shehbaz and how he remained loyal to his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz and Maryam have twice gone silent for months due to Shehbaz's efforts for reconciliation.

This is the first time Shehbaz has spoken of supporting Maryam, instead of reconciliation, party officials say.