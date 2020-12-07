Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Has Shehbaz acknowledged Maryam as his leader?

Maryam recently hailed him for remaining loyal to Nawaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz recently acknowledged Maryam Nawaz as their leader, according to party leaders.

On the last day of his parole, Shehbaz and Hamza told Maryam in front of party leaders that people take to streets on her call.

"This is why we too are with you," Shehbaz were quoted as saying. "Tell us, how we can help you."

Maryam replied that she would continue to seek his guidance as the party’s vice-president. On Sunday, she also spoke of her meeting with Shehbaz and how he remained loyal to his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz and Maryam have twice gone silent for months due to Shehbaz's efforts for reconciliation.

This is the first time Shehbaz has spoken of supporting Maryam, instead of reconciliation, party officials say.
