Govt releases Rs1.78b to Pakistan textile sector

The Ministry of Commerce has released Rs1.78 billion to resolve liquidity issues of the domestic textile sector and boost its exports, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said Friday.

The funds were provided under the Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies scheme, a federal provision for tax rebates, Dawood said on Twitter. The duty drawback funds for the non-textile sector will also be released soon.

The federal government promised a raft of economic stimulus earlier this year due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It distributed money among labourers and low-income families, while rebates and interest payments deferrals had been assured to the export and agriculture sectors, and small and medium industries.

The virus has infected 410,072 people in Pakistan since March. Of them, 8,260 people have died of it. This situation has resulted in lockdowns and a slowdown of the economy. The country is currently facing a second wave of virus infections.

Despite this, the news of successful development of coronavirus vaccine has boosted the investor confidence, with the Pakistan Stock Exchange crossing 42,000 points earlier this week.