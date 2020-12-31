Govt earmarks Rs30b for low-cost housing subsidies: PM Khan

The federal government has set aside Rs30 billion in subsidies for low-cost housing schemes in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Thursday.

There are 186 construction projects currently registered with the Federal Board of Revenue, he announced in a televised address.

Another 116 construction projects are in the process of registration, according to the premier.

Punjab has 163 projects and another 136 are in the process of being approved. These projects will help generate economic activity worth Rs1,500 billion and create 150,000 jobs.

Projects are being initiated in Karachi and Balochistan as well, PM Khan said. These construction sector incentives are mainly for low-cost housing, he added.

The prime minister said the success of the foreclosure law will allow for bank financing for low-cost housing schemes.

Banks have set aside Rs378 billion for construction activity till December 2021, he said.

PM Khan said a government subsidy on markup interest means that the interest on a five-marla house will be capped at 5% and a 10-marla house at 7%.

The government has allocated Rs30 billion for subsidies on low-cost housing, according to him. The first 100,000 houses will get a grant of Rs300,000 per house to lower their costs.

Other successes include automated approval regimes by the CDA, LDA, Punjab and KP governments, he said, adding, “Approval will take weeks instead of years now.”

The government is also almost done with the master plans of Pakistan’s major cities. “Cities have outlived their master plans,” PM Khan said, adding that they are expanding and food security has become an issue.

Amenities can only be provided when [new] master plans are formed, he added.

Another important project is the land record digitization, according to the premier. Courts are filled with disputes and cases but the government hopes to complete the digitisation of records in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad by August 2021.

Extension in fixed tax regime for construction industry

The government has extended the fixed tax regime for the construction industry until December 2021, PM Khan announced.

In April 2020, the federal cabinet had approved an ordinance giving legal cover to the incentive package for the construction industry. Under the ordinance, a fixed tax regime was introduced for builders and developers.

There would be no withholding tax on the construction material, except cement and steel, according to the ordinance. Provision of services had been exempted from withholding tax.

The ordinance reduced the tax by 90% for low cost houses to be constructed under the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

The incentive package was to be applicable for projects initiated before the end of 2020 but the government has now extended it.

Deadline to disclose sources of income, investment extended too

The government also extended the deadline to disclose sources of income to June 2021, according to PM Khan.

For buyers, the deadline to disclose their sources of investment has been extended till March 2021.