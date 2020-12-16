Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Four Dolphin Force personnel booked for killing Lahore man

They claim the man was killed in an encounter

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
FILE Photo: Dolphin Force/Facebook

A murder case has been registered against four personnel of the Dolphin Force for killing a man in Lahore on Tuesday, the police said.

The man, Jahangir, was killed in what the Dolphin Force said was an “encounter” in Lahore’s Liaquatabad area.

The law enforcers said they reached the spot after receiving a distress call from a woman. She claimed that four unidentified men had abducted her and intended to rape her.

The personnel rushed to the site where one of the suspects was killed in an exchange of fire while three others fled the scene, according to a Dolphin Force spokesperson.

All the four personnel have been suspended and restricted to the Dolphin Force headquarters until an inquiry against them is completed.

The police have registered a murder case against them, Model Town SP Dost Mohammad Khosa told SAMAA TV. Initial investigation suggests the personnel fired shots in their defence, he said.

But relatives of the deceased said he was alone at the time of the incident. They said the police claim that he was accompanied by three others was fabricated.

The police have recorded statements of the accused Dolphin Force personnel. They have sent bullet casings found at the site for forensic analysis.

