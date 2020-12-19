Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Dubious licenses: Govt says 172 Pakistani pilots cleared so far

Cases of 50 others forwarded to the FIA

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Dubious licenses: Govt says 172 Pakistani pilots cleared so far

Photo: AFP

The federal government has said that of the 262 Pakistani pilots suspected of having dubious licenses, 172 have been cleared after verification of their credentials.

The Pakistan International Airlines came under heavy scrutiny this year after one of its planes came down among houses in Karachi, killing 98 people.

A furore later erupted after it emerged dozens of Pakistan pilots may have been holding fake or dubious licenses, leading the US and EU to temporarily bar the airline.

There were 262 commercial pilots in the country whose licenses were dubious, according to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

A pilot had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court after he was terminated from his job. The pilot had made the federal government party to the case.

The court had sought a reply from the respondent, which was submitted by Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah on Saturday.

In its reply, the government said that 172 Pakistani pilots had been cleared after verification of their credentials.

The licenses of 50 pilots had been cancelled and their cases forwarded to the FIA for criminal proceedings.

The restriction on the PIA to operate in Europe for six months can be lifted after the on-site or remote audit in January 2021, the government said. The European Union Air Safety Agency had barred the PIA on June 30.

It said the matter was linked with the coronavirus suo moto case in the Supreme Court, requesting the high court not to proceed for now.

The FIA had yet to complete its inquiry hence any pilot suspected of holding dubious credentials should not be given relief, it requested.

The court is expected to set a date for hearing of the case next week.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan PIA pilots
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, pilots, PIA, CAA, Islamabad High Court, federal government
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Today's outlook: World braces for 2020's last solar eclipse
Today’s outlook: World braces for 2020’s last solar eclipse
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.