Dubious licenses: Govt says 172 Pakistani pilots cleared so far

The federal government has said that of the 262 Pakistani pilots suspected of having dubious licenses, 172 have been cleared after verification of their credentials.

The Pakistan International Airlines came under heavy scrutiny this year after one of its planes came down among houses in Karachi, killing 98 people.

A furore later erupted after it emerged dozens of Pakistan pilots may have been holding fake or dubious licenses, leading the US and EU to temporarily bar the airline.

There were 262 commercial pilots in the country whose licenses were dubious, according to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

A pilot had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court after he was terminated from his job. The pilot had made the federal government party to the case.

The court had sought a reply from the respondent, which was submitted by Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah on Saturday.

In its reply, the government said that 172 Pakistani pilots had been cleared after verification of their credentials.

The licenses of 50 pilots had been cancelled and their cases forwarded to the FIA for criminal proceedings.

The restriction on the PIA to operate in Europe for six months can be lifted after the on-site or remote audit in January 2021, the government said. The European Union Air Safety Agency had barred the PIA on June 30.

It said the matter was linked with the coronavirus suo moto case in the Supreme Court, requesting the high court not to proceed for now.

The FIA had yet to complete its inquiry hence any pilot suspected of holding dubious credentials should not be given relief, it requested.

The court is expected to set a date for hearing of the case next week.