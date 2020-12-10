Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

CTD foils terror bid in Lahore, arrests five suspects

They were planning an attack on the Punjab Civil Secretariat

Posted: Dec 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
CTD foils terror bid in Lahore, arrests five suspects

Photo: Samaa Digital

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Lahore Police foiled on Thursday a terror plot and apprehended five suspects, it said in a statement.

The suspects were arrested in a joint raid by CTD personnel and officials of intelligence agencies in the Shahdara area. All the suspects hailed from Afghanistan.

Officials seized explosives, hand grenades, weapons, Afghan currency and videos of sensitive installations.

The CTD said the suspects were planning an attack on the Punjab Civil Secretariat building. It was being coordinated from the Afghan city of Jalalabad, from where an Afghan intelligence officer was directing the suspects.

They were financed by the Indian intelligence agency RAW, according to the CTD.

A case has been registered against the arrested suspects.

