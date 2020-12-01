Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Crashed PIA plane pilot always complained of faulty ATR: mother

Court seeks reply on maintenance of ATR aircraft in service

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The mother of Captain Ahmed Mansoor Janjua, who was killed in PK-661 crash near Havelian, says her late son always complained of the faulty ATR. The twin-turboprop plane crashed near Havelian on December 7, 2016. It was carrying 47 people, including singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed. There were no survivors. “His sister would ask him for details to make them viral,” Captain Janjua’s mother told SAMAA TV. “He would say it would jeopardize his job.” She said the aircraft was operated despite everyone knowing that it was faulty. Captain Janjua’s mother said her son was their sole breadwinner and she had no idea over the last four years why the plane had crashed. “I want justice in any case,” she told SAMAA TV. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Pakistan International Airlines also blamed a mechanical fault for the 2016 crash. In its report released earlier this month, the board mentioned a broken engine power turbine blade among several technical failures and anomalies as probable causes of the crash. The Sindh High Court has also sought a detailed response from the Civil Aviation Authority and PIA regarding the maintenance of ATR aircraft in service. They have until December 17 to submit their reply.

