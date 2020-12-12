Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Court acquits four arrested in raid on MQM’s Karachi headquarters

They were accused of murdering a man in Pakistan Bazar

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court acquits four arrested in raid on MQM’s Karachi headquarters

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

An anti-terrorism court acquitted on Saturday four suspects arrested in a raid on Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Nine Zero headquarters in Karachi.

The suspects were arrested in the raid conducted by the Pakistan Rangers in March 2015. They were accused of killing a man named Faizur Rehman in the Pakistan Bazar area in 2013.

The court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove that the suspects committed the murder. It acquitted Shakil alias Banarsi, Manzoor Alam, Afsar Zaidi and Adil alias Pagla.

The 2015 raid on the then-feared MQM headquarters had made massive headlines. It had resulted in the arrest of several suspects wanted for their involvement in high-profile cases.

The paramilitary force had claimed to have seized a sizeable cache of arms too.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
